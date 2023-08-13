LG Introduces Smart Monitor: A Multifunctional Display

Most electronic manufacturers have attempted to combine multiple functions into a single device, but with limited success. LG is now aiming to break this cycle with their new smart monitor. This 32″ computer screen can transform into a fully functional TV with just the touch of a button.

Dual-functional displays are not new, but they have yet to become mainstream. This may be due to the fact that our expectations for computer screens and TVs differ greatly. Setting up the Smart Monitor requires a more complex process compared to simply plugging and playing a computer screen. Fine-tuning settings, accepting terms of usage, and registering personal details are all part of the installation.

Another challenge is finding the right audience for this device. With its 32″ size, it may be too large for a computer screen but too small for a TV. LG suggests that the target audience is children, adolescents, and gamers who appreciate a larger display for their computer tasks and a comfortable TV for entertainment. However, it may not be suitable for hanging on a living room wall or using in a bedroom.

While some may argue that a TV is not necessary for streaming services, the convenience of using a remote and the built-in speakers of the smart monitor offer distinct advantages over a computer. The device comes equipped with various ports, but unfortunately, does not have a built-in webcam.

From a computer screen perspective, the smart monitor functions adequately with sharp 4K resolution and sufficient peak brightness. Its design language and accessible settings make it more user-friendly compared to standard computer screens. The adjustable base allows for vertical manipulation, although horizontal tilting is not available.

Switching to TV mode is as simple as pressing the home button on the remote. While operating WebOS can be challenging, it comes with pre-installed applications such as Netflix, YouTube, and Apple TV. The remote itself has a minimalist design with dedicated buttons for popular streaming platforms.

Overall, LG’s smart monitor offers a multifunctional display that bridges the gap between computer screens and TVs. It provides convenience, enhanced audio, and a versatile user experience.