Former President Trump Changes Plans, Decides Not to Testify in Civil Fraud Trial

Former President Donald Trump has announced that he will no longer be testifying in his civil fraud trial in New York, despite previous expectations. In a message on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump stated that he will not be appearing in court on Monday. The trial revolves around allegations that Trump fraudulently inflated the value of his properties. Although he previously testified once in the trial, this would have given him another opportunity to speak and address the attorney general’s allegations against him.

The sudden change of plans comes as the trial reaches its conclusion after 11 weeks of testimony. The judge has already deemed a decade of Trump’s financial statements as fraudulent and will determine the penalties and whether Trump and his adult sons can conduct business in the state.

Trump’s attorney, Chris Kise, explained the decision by stating that the former president had already testified and that there was no valid reason for him to return to the witness stand. On the other hand, New York Attorney General Letitia James asserted that regardless of Trump’s testimony, they have already proven his years of financial fraud and unjust enrichment.

Furthermore, if Trump had testified on Monday, he would have been subject to a gag order imposed by Judge Arthur Engoron. However, the gag order was not relevant to the content of Trump’s potential testimony, which focused on his company and the case itself.

Trump’s attorneys have appealed the gag order but have been unsuccessful thus far. The attorney general’s office is seeking $250 million in damages and to bar Trump from conducting business in the state.

Although Trump’s absence from the trial on Monday has caused a delay, proceedings are set to resume on Tuesday. The attorney general’s office will cross-examine an accounting expert, and rebuttal witnesses are expected to follow. Both sides have until January 5 to file briefs in the case.