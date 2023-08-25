Scientists Discover Graphene’s Natural Permeability to Protons and Its Implications for the Hydrogen Economy

Scientists from the University of Warwick and the University of Manchester have made a groundbreaking discovery about the properties of graphene. Graphene, a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a 2D lattice, has been found to be naturally permeable to protons, challenging previous theories and opening up new possibilities in the field of sustainable energy.

In a study published in the journal Nature, researchers used scanning electrochemical cell microscopy to observe the movement of protons through graphene. They found that protons not only pass through the graphene crystal, but also accelerate around its nanoscale wrinkles. This finding contradicts previous theories that suggested protons pass through small holes in the graphene structure.

The implications of this discovery for the hydrogen economy are significant. Currently, catalysts and membranes used in hydrogen production and usage are costly and have environmental impacts. By replacing these with sustainable 2D crystals like graphene, the hydrogen economy could be advanced, leading to reduced carbon emissions and a shift towards a Net Zero carbon environment.

The researchers used scanning electrochemical cell microscopy to measure proton currents in nanometer-sized regions of the graphene membranes. They found that the currents were not isolated to specific spots, indicating that the proton movement was not restricted to holes in the graphene structure.

Graphene’s permeability to protons, along with its remarkable strength and conductivity, makes it an ideal material for various applications in science and technology. The absence of defects in the graphene crystals observed by the researchers further supports its potential for use in advanced membranes and separators.

This discovery of graphene’s natural permeability to protons and its ability to accelerate proton currents around nanoscale wrinkles opens up new possibilities for the development of low-cost catalysts and novel hydrogen technologies. It showcases the power of scanning electrochemical cell microscopy as a technique for understanding electrochemical interfaces and could lead to the design of next-generation membranes for proton transport.

This study, published in Nature, provides valuable insights into the behavior of graphene and its potential applications in the hydrogen economy.

Source: University of Warwick, University of Manchester, Nature