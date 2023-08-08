Finding Perfect-Fitting Clothes Made Easy with TrueToForm’s AI Technology

Finding clothes that fit perfectly can be a frustrating experience due to varying proportions and inconsistent sizes across different brands. However, TrueToForm, an AI/machine learning startup founded by sisters Janice and Margaret Tam, has come up with a solution. They have created personalized avatars using torso and full-body scans, catering to both designers and shoppers.

TrueToForm’s iOS app is currently available, allowing businesses like custom tailors and stylists to utilize digital avatars of individuals for designing or finding well-fitting clothes. Activewear brands can also benefit from this technology by creating new collections based on scans of fit models.

Shoppers will soon have access to TrueToForm’s Fitsearch platform. The platform allows users to find and purchase clothes that are specifically tailored to their body type. By utilizing this technology, individuals can have a personalized shopping experience and discover brands that design for their unique proportions.

One of the additional advantages of using digital avatars is the reduction in fabric waste. Designers and students can create digital designs without the need for physical samples, resulting in less material being discarded. Furthermore, remote design work becomes easier as fittings can now be done without the need for travel.

This innovative technology has the potential to address issues of inclusivity and sustainability within the fashion industry. Currently, a significant percentage of online apparel purchases in the US (24.4%) are returned, with more than half of these returns attributed to size or fit issues. This not only affects the profitability of companies but also has a negative impact on the environment.

TrueToForm’s B2B platform is already in operation, and the Fitsearch platform is expected to launch this fall, starting with women’s denim. For more information and to join the Fitsearch waitlist, visit their website.