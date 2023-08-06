Stuck in Recovery Mode: Seeking Assistance

My dad’s iMac Late 2011 with Mac OS X Lion has been sitting unused for a while, and now we are facing some issues. When he tried to browse the internet, an error message appeared, informing us that the clock was ahead of time. After conducting some research, we determined that an outdated certification was the culprit.

Our initial attempt to update the certification from a website proved unsuccessful. Consequently, we made the decision to perform a factory reset on the iMac. This involved starting the device in recovery mode, then using Disk Utility to delete the volume before proceeding with the reinstallation of Mac OS X Lion.

However, as we began the reinstallation process, a new issue emerged. An error message popped up, indicating that we were unable to download the additional components necessary for installation. After restarting the iMac, we were met with a blank white page. Each subsequent attempt to boot the device in recovery mode brought us back to internet recovery mode.

In an effort to resolve the problem, we followed various troubleshooting steps we found online. Unfortunately, none of them proved successful. To compound matters, we encountered difficulties when attempting to create a bootable USB flash drive on a Windows computer. Despite following a guide and ensuring that the USB adhered to the GPT format, we still received an error message stating that the disk did not use the GPT partition table scheme.

Although we sought a solution involving Disk Utility, we were unable to access the necessary options while in internet recovery mode. Despite investing multiple hours in our attempts to rectify the situation, we are still stuck in recovery mode.Desperate for a resolution, we are seeking any assistance that can be provided.