NASA’s TROPICS Mission Cubesats Operational for Atlantic Hurricane Season

A quartet of cubesats launched in May as part of NASA’s TROPICS mission is now operational, providing valuable data for monitoring tropical storm systems, just in time for the Atlantic hurricane season. Equipped with microwave radiometers, the satellites collect temperature and humidity data on tropical storms.

The TROPICS mission has been working on calibrating and validating the data from the instruments since the launches. The principal investigator for TROPICS at MIT’s Lincoln Laboratory, William Blackwell, stated that the mission is optimizing the constellation for hurricane season. Within the next couple of months, the data will be made available to the general public.

Initial analysis of the data from the satellites, as well as a prototype satellite called TROPICS Pathfinder, has been very promising. Blackwell described the data as “high-quality” and stated that they have obtained data on numerous tropical cyclones.

Unlike previous missions, the TROPICS constellation can revisit weather systems every hour, which allows for better tracking of storm dynamics as they form and evolve. Blackwell emphasized that this is the first mission with a high-revisit-rate for microwave observations of tropical cyclones.

In addition to the frequent observations, the TROPICS satellites also provide high-quality data. The precipitation rain rate estimate derived from TROPICS Pathfinder data is even better than state-of-the-art instruments on larger spacecraft.

The TROPICS mission is the culmination of more than a decade of work to develop small microwave instruments that can fit on cubesats. The mission faced a setback in June 2022 when two cubesats were lost in a launch failure, but Rocket Lab was contracted to launch the remaining four satellites.

The success of the TROPICS technology has led to its transfer to the private sector. Tomorrow.io has plans to use microwave radiometers based on TROPICS for its constellation of 18 cubesats that will collect weather data.