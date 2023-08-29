Tropical Storm Forces Delay of Atlas 5 Launch for Silentbarker Mission

United Launch Alliance (ULA) has postponed the launch of an Atlas 5 rocket for the Silentbarker mission due to an approaching tropical storm. The storm, named Idalia, is expected to become a major Category 3 hurricane by Wednesday, prompting ULA to prioritize the safety of personnel and the critical national security payload. The rocket was rolled back to the Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) on Monday night as a precautionary measure.

During a pre-launch press conference, ULA President and CEO Tory Bruno explained that there was an 80 percent chance of unfavorable weather conditions for the backup launch opportunity on Tuesday. High winds were the main concern, as the rocket can only tolerate up to 54 knots while on the pad. If the launch had gone ahead and the weather turned bad, there would not have been enough time to move the rocket to a safe location before the storm hit.

The Silentbarker mission is a collaboration between the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and the U.S. Space Systems Command. Its purpose is to deploy a satellite into geostationary orbit (GEO) to monitor and track other satellites in the GEO space. This surveillance will enable the identification of any unexpected or threatening activity that could potentially jeopardize high-value assets.

The launch, designated NROL-107, is the first of at least two missions supporting the Silentbarker program. The payload for this top secret mission, known as Silentbarker, has not been disclosed. The mission carries significant importance in terms of enhancing the competitive advantage and endurance of the U.S. in space.

A new launch date will be determined by ULA in coordination with the NRO and SSC after the storm has passed.

