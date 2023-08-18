Maui Wildfires: Contrasting Experiences of Locals and Tourists

Last week, the wildfires in Maui forced thousands of people to evacuate. However, the evacuations revealed two distinct stories – one of Native Hawaiian locals and another of wealthy tourists.

Ryan Cabrera, a Native Hawaiian resident of Lahaina, attempted to drive out of his neighborhood but was surrounded by black smoke. He and his family made the decision to flee on foot. They eventually found safety, but were unsure where they would sleep that night.

On the other hand, Joshua Wang, a tourist visiting Maui, quickly booked a same-day flight for his kids after the wildfires broke out. He was able to retrieve his valuables from his hotel room before many residents were allowed back to Lahaina.

The death toll from the fires has reached 111 and is expected to rise further.

In other news, Tropical Storm Hilary poses a threat to Southern California. The storm is forecasted to bring intense rain to the region by Sunday and could become the fourth tropical storm to hit Southern California.

Additionally, cancer drug shortages are impacting hospitals and cancer clinics in the United States. Some facilities have seen prices for vital cancer drugs increase dramatically, posing a risk to patients who may lose access to lifesaving treatments.

In a surprising revelation, the string of buoys placed in the Rio Grande to deter migrants was actually an idea from the Trump administration. The project was paused due to the Covid pandemic but was executed at the state level in Texas earlier this year. However, the use of these buoys has sparked controversy, with the Biden administration suing Texas and Mexico claiming a violation of sovereignty.

In celebrity news, Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, are separating after just over a year of marriage. Asghari has filed for divorce and has moved out of their shared home.

In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has proposed a March 4 trial date for Donald Trump and the 18 co-defendants involved in the election probe. Furthermore, a federal appeals court has upheld parts of a decision limiting access to the abortion pill mifepristone, although the drug will remain available for now.

Conservative election activists are developing a voter fraud hunting tool called EagleAI, which has raised concerns among election experts. The U.S., Japan, and South Korea are planning to announce groundbreaking steps to enhance mutual security ties against China and North Korea at a summit this week.

Lastly, the number of Americans with pet insurance policies is increasing, but there has been a rise in consumer criticisms about the companies offering these policies. Consumers are frustrated with soaring prices, denied claims, and long reimbursement wait times.