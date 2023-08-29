Tropical Forests May Be Reaching Temperature Thresholds That Hinder Photosynthesis, Study Finds

Tropical forests, often called the “lungs of the planet,” are facing a new danger as a result of humanity’s burning of fossil fuels, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature. The research suggests that tropical forests may be drawing closer to the temperature threshold at which leaves lose the ability to perform photosynthesis, a process that creates life-sustaining energy by combining carbon dioxide (CO2), water, and sunlight.

Scientists have long known that when leaves reach a certain temperature, their ability to perform photosynthesis breaks down, leading to their death. The study found that some tropical leaves are already surpassing this critical temperature. Currently, only about 0.01% of all sun-exposed leaves in upper tropical forest canopies exceed this threshold in a typical year. However, if global warming continues unchecked, this percentage is projected to increase, potentially leading to rampant leaf death and tree loss.

The study also highlights the vulnerability of tropical forests to small changes in temperature. Unlike forests in other regions, tropical forests have high mean temperatures and minimal seasonal changes, making them more susceptible to shifts in temperature. Even small temperature changes can have significant impacts on the plant species in these ecosystems.

Tropical forests play a crucial role in mitigating climate change by acting as carbon sinks and releasing cooling chemicals that help regulate the planet’s temperature. They are also home to a vast array of biodiversity, with half of the Earth’s plant and animal species residing in these regions.

To understand the potential tipping point for tropical forests, researchers used orbiting thermal technology and conducted fieldwork in various tropical regions. They found that leaf temperatures did not increase in a linear fashion, with some leaves experiencing distress at lower air temperatures due to factors such as drought. This suggests that leaf temperatures could be higher than measured air temperatures, especially in the sun-exposed upper canopy of the forest.

The findings of this study underscore the urgent need to curb fossil fuel emissions and protect tropical forests. Preserving these vital ecosystems is crucial not only for the health of the planet but also for the countless species that rely on them for their survival.

