Cybersecurity Startup Tromzo Raises $8 Million in Seed Funding

Cybersecurity startup Tromzo has secured an additional $8 million in seed funding. The oversubscribed round was led by Venture Guides and saw participation from new investors Alumni Ventures and Uncorrelated Ventures, as well as existing investors.

Tromzo’s goal is to make enterprise security more efficient and actionable by providing security teams with the necessary tools to protect against cyber threats. The platform aims to bridge the gap between developers and security teams by providing end-to-end visibility, reducing noise, automating manual work, and fostering security ownership.

The platform integrates with existing security tools, source code systems, and cloud platforms. Leveraging its Intelligence Graph and AI capabilities, Tromzo can prioritize and remediate critical vulnerabilities in the software environment.

The company was founded in 2021 by CEO Harshil Parikh and CTO Harshit Chitalia, who have firsthand experience with security waste and inefficiency in previous roles. They launched Tromzo to address these challenges, particularly with the shift to cloud-native architectures and DevOps pipelines.

Tromzo’s unique approach to Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) utilizes artificial intelligence to manage the complexity of security data. Its intelligence graph provides a graphical view of how different components are connected, enabling context around vulnerabilities and facilitating risk prioritization.

Fortune 500 customers have already leveraged Tromzo’s platform to achieve full visibility into their environments and reduce remediation time. Supported by a cohort of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), Tromzo plans to use the funding to fuel its growth, expand product offerings, and strengthen its position in the market.

The company’s innovative approach has gained recognition from industry analysts, positioning it for exponential growth in the rapidly expanding ASPM market.