TrialAssure Partners with MMS on AI Initiative for Medical Writing in Drug Development

TrialAssure has teamed up with MMS for an artificial intelligence (AI) project aimed at developing generative text specifically for medical writing in the field of drug development. The focus of this collaboration is to utilize AI to generate text tailored for creating plain language summary (PLS) documents.

PLS documents play a crucial role in effectively communicating the findings of clinical researchers with patients, families, and the general public. By presenting the results in a manner that is easily understandable to the average reader, these documents help bridge the communication gap.

The collaboration between TrialAssure and MMS seeks to streamline the process of creating medical writing documents by leveraging TrialAssure Link, an AI solution. Instead of starting from scratch, TrialAssure Link will generate an initial draft of the document, which can then be reviewed and updated by the medical writer.

Zach Weingarden, the director of product solutions at TrialAssure, highlighted the immense potential of AI in the pharmaceutical industry. He believes AI has the power to revolutionize various aspects of clinical trials and related documents. The partnership between TrialAssure and MMS is an example of the countless possibilities that AI brings to the industry.

This partnership marks an important milestone in leveraging AI technology to enhance medical writing in drug development. Beyond improving efficiency, it ensures that information is conveyed clearly and effectively to a wide audience. TrialAssure and MMS are actively exploring additional use cases and applications of AI in the clinical trial field.