Trial Introduction of Chat GPT Software Begins at Prefectural Office

The trial introduction of Chat GPT software, aimed at streamlining operations, has commenced at the prefectural office today. This initiative is specifically targeted at approximately 100 staff members from the Digital Strategy Bureau and the Prefectural Board of Education.

During the training sessions, the staff wasted no time in posing questions to Chat GPT. They inquired about various features including greeting phrases and data aggregation using Excel. This interactive training allowed the staff to familiarize themselves with the capabilities of Chat GPT.

To ensure the security of information, the prefecture has opted to utilize a dedicated local government chat application called “LoGo Chat” to facilitate interactions with Chat GPT. This measure aims to prevent any potential information leaks.

Tetsuji Koyama, the director of the Prefectural Digital Strategy Bureau, expressed his belief that Chat GPT will serve as a valuable tool in alleviating the burden on the staff. The implementation of this AI software has the potential to streamline operations and enhance efficiency within the prefectural office.

Following the trial introduction, the prefecture has plans to evaluate the effectiveness and impact of Chat GPT. This evaluation will inform the decision on whether to proceed with full implementation, which is tentatively scheduled to begin in October.

The trial introduction of Chat GPT software marks a step towards embracing advanced technologies within the prefectural office. It presents an opportunity to optimize resources, simplify processes, and improve overall productivity.