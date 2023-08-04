The Future of Data Science and Machine Learning: Five Key Trends

Gartner has identified five significant trends that are shaping the future of data science and machine learning (DSML) in the era of artificial intelligence (AI). These trends emphasize the increasing importance of data and generative AI across various industries.

The first trend is the shift of cloud data ecosystems from self-contained software or blended deployments to full cloud-native solutions. Organizations are advised to assess their data ecosystems based on their ability to handle distributed data challenges and integrate with external data sources.

The second trend is the growing demand for Edge AI, which enables data processing at the edge where it is generated. By 2025, Gartner predicts that over 55% of data analysis by deep neural networks will occur at the point of capture in edge systems, compared to less than 10% in 2021. Organizations are encouraged to identify applications and AI training needs for implementing edge environments near IoT endpoints.

The third trend is responsible AI. Gartner highlights the potential concentration of pretrained AI models among just 1% of AI vendors by 2025, raising concerns about responsible AI practices. Organizations are recommended to adopt a risk-proportional approach and seek assurance from vendors regarding compliance and risk management.

Data-centric AI is the fourth trend, involving the evolution of AI-specific data management solutions, synthetic data, and data labeling technologies. These advancements aim to address challenges related to data accessibility, volume, privacy, and more. Gartner predicts that by 2024, 60% of data used for AI will be synthetic, designed to simulate real-world scenarios and reduce AI-related risks.

Lastly, Gartner predicts that investment in AI will continue to accelerate as organizations adopt new solutions and industries seek growth through AI technologies and AI-based businesses. By the end of 2026, over US$10 billion is expected to be invested in AI startups relying on foundation models.

These five trends highlight the evolving landscape of DSML, urging organizations to leverage these advancements in their data strategies and AI initiatives to stay ahead in the competitive landscape.