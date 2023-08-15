Trees’ Impact on Air Quality in Geneva Canton Quantified

Donato Kofel has developed a method to quantify the positive and negative effects of trees on outdoor air quality in Geneva Canton. His research findings can be used by city planners to design more effective large-scale planting programs.

Kofel used geographic information systems (GIS) software to study the impact of trees on air quality. He developed a new way to use GIS to analyze how trees in Geneva Canton affect the region’s air quality as part of the broader URBTREES study being carried out by three labs at EPFL’s School of Architecture, Civil and Environmental Engineering.

For his research, Kofel used a tree inventory of Geneva Canton containing around 240,000 isolated trees. He generated maps of the trees’ total leaf area to indicate their ability to filter out particulate matter from the air. He also studied the trees’ role in ozone formation and deposition.

Kofel found that trees can have both positive and negative effects on air quality. Trees are able to filter out around 25% of particulate matter produced from human activities in Geneva Canton. However, their emissions of biogenic volatile organic compounds (BVOCs) can contribute to ozone formation, which negatively affects human health and the environment.

Kofel’s research also showed that the ozone-forming potential of trees is around 10 times higher than their ozone-removing potential. Trees in Geneva Canton emit 130 metric tons of BVOCs per year, equivalent to approximately 18% of the VOCs emitted annually by road traffic.

While urban trees can make a significant contribution to improving air quality, Kofel emphasizes that they are not a miracle cure in all conditions. Addressing the issue of road traffic and other emission sources is crucial to tackle air pollution at its source.

Further studies are needed to enhance the understanding of trees’ impact on air quality, and Kofel’s maps can assist city officials in determining the best tree species for public areas to improve air quality in highly affected neighborhoods.