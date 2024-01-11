New Plant Species Discovered: Unique Underground Palm and Mysterious Carnivorous Plant Among the Finds

Scientists at the Royal Botanical Garden Kew in the UK have named several new plant species in 2023. Among them are two types of trees that live underground in Angola, a palm found in Borneo that flowers and fruits underground, an orchid discovered atop a volcano in Indonesia, fungi from Antarctica, and a novel fungi found in food waste in South Korea. One of the most interesting discoveries is a plant from Mozambique that appears to be carnivorous. These new species join the estimated 400,000 named plant species, with another 100,000 yet to be identified.

The discovery and naming of new plant species is vital as scientists race against time to document the world’s biodiversity before it becomes extinct. Many plants and fungi have unique biology and potential uses for medicine, food, and sustainable materials. However, approximately 40% of named plant species are already threatened with extinction due to habitat destruction. The urgency to identify and protect these species is crucial.

In 2023, the researchers at RBG Kew named 74 new plant species and 15 fungi species. Dr. Martin Cheek, part of RBG Kew’s Africa team, emphasized the importance of scientific exploration to prevent the loss of unknown species. He also highlighted the responsibility to preserve nature and take action against threats to biodiversity.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many new plant species were named in 2023?

The RGB Kew researchers named 74 new plant species in 2023.

Are all the newly discovered species at risk of extinction?

While not all the newly discovered species are currently at risk of extinction, approximately 40% of named plant species are threatened with extinction due to habitat destruction. The scientists estimate that as many as 75% of the world’s undescribed plant species may also be threatened.

What are the potential benefits of discovering new plant species?

Discovering new plant species can lead to the identification of valuable resources for medicine, food, and sustainable materials. These discoveries also contribute to our understanding of biodiversity and ecosystems.

How important is Indigenous knowledge in the discovery of new species?

Indigenous knowledge plays a valuable role in the accelerated discovery of species. The recent discovery of the underground palm was aided by Indigenous knowledge provided by local communities and a Malaysian scientist.