Dennis Parada’s Quest to Recover Stolen Civil War-Era Gold

Dennis Parada, a treasure hunter, has spent over four decades searching for nine tons of Civil War-era gold believed to be worth over $500 million. Parada alleges that the gold was stolen by the FBI and is currently fighting his case in federal court.

The contested location, situated in western Pennsylvania halfway up a mountain, holds the key to Parada’s mission. He is determined to prove that the gold was snatched from him and that there has been a significant cover-up behind the incident. Stories of lost Civil War-era gold have fascinated people for generations, despite only a few fortunes being made. However, in a rare exception earlier this year, a farmer discovered over 700 gold coins from the mid-1800s in a Kentucky cornfield.

In the aftermath of the Civil War, Confederate President Jefferson Davis fled Richmond, VA, with gold valued at millions in today’s currency. Union troops later confiscated a significant portion, only for it to be stolen at gunpoint. Accounts of lost Confederate gold can be found throughout the South. These stories have inspired numerous expeditions in states like Virginia, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, and even the depths of Lake Michigan. Lost Union gold stories have received less attention, but one particular tale caught Parada’s interest in 1974.

While working in a furniture store in Philipsburg, PA, and pursuing his hobby of metal detecting on weekends, Parada stumbled upon an article in Treasure magazine about an ambush on a Union caravan transporting gold bars hidden in the false bottoms of wagons. The caravan was traveling from Wheeling, WV, to the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia when it was reportedly attacked somewhere in Elk County. Prompted by a psychic vision, Parada searched for months before discovering a cave at Dents Run in 2004.

To pursue his passion for treasure hunting, Parada established a business called Finders Keepers in Clearfield, PA, with his son, Kem, who is a police officer. Together, they have embarked on various treasure hunts, including the search for the Holy Grail in Nova Scotia. While they have gained recognition within the treasure-hunting community, they are not as famous as Hollywood stars.

Parada has made over 400 visits to the Dents Run site, exploring the cave and utilizing techniques like dowsing rods and drilling. Inside the cave, he found what appeared to be man-made walls and burn marks on the ceiling. Near the cave, he discovered artifacts from the 19th century, such as a bullet shell, a whiskey bottle, and bones.

In 2017, Parada and his son partnered with author Warren Getler, who believes that Confederate sympathizers may have been involved in the theft of the gold. As the case progresses through federal court, they remain committed to uncovering the truth behind the stolen Civil War-era gold.