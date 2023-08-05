Travel Challenges for Visually Impaired Individuals

Travelling as a visually impaired person can be challenging and unreliable. Despite good intentions, obstacles often arise, and there is still a sense of paternalism surrounding the assistance offered.

One issue faced by visually impaired individuals is being directed to a “special area” at airports and train stations without receiving vital information about platforms or delays. This can lead to missed flights or train connections. Another recurring problem is being offered a wheelchair when only guided assistance is required. Politely declining is often met with annoyance from staff who suggest using a wheelchair would be easier, despite it being unnecessary and taking away resources from those who genuinely need them.

However, the challenges faced by visually impaired individuals go beyond the logistics of travel. There is a wide range of vocabulary used to describe different levels of sight loss, from visually impaired to partially sighted. The term “blind” itself is often misunderstood and fails to adequately convey the functional limitations someone may have. People’s reactions to blindness are influenced by historical narratives, ranging from portraying it as magical or exceptional, to a severe punishment or a sign of ignorance.

Blindness is also frequently portrayed in books and films, either as exceptional or tragic. These portrayals lack nuance and rarely present blind characters as ordinary individuals. However, throughout history, blind people have proven that blindness is not a hindrance to exploration, as they have traveled extensively.

To improve the travel experience for visually impaired individuals, it is crucial to listen to their perspectives, avoid segregating disabled individuals, and have knowledgeable and supportive staff. A shift toward recognizing the spectrum of visual impairment and treating visually impaired people as individuals rather than “special” is necessary.

Despite the challenges and misconceptions, visually impaired individuals continue to live their lives and navigate the world in their own way. While blindness can be difficult to manage in a visual world, it is essential to acknowledge the realities of blind lives and dispel polarized myths.