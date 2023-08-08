Transport for NSW Conducts Trial of Free Wifi at Nambucca Heads Station

Transport for NSW is currently conducting a trial of free wifi at Nambucca Heads station. The decision to offer this service was made due to the station being in a cellular blackspot where NBN Co’s service is unavailable. The trial will last for three months and each user will be limited to 60 minutes of usage per day.

The main objective of this trial is to evaluate how passengers utilize the wifi service and to assess the feasibility of implementing similar technology across the entire network. Feedback from rail users regarding the trial has been positive thus far. Transport for NSW plans to utilize this feedback to improve and enhance future passenger services.

Regional locations often experience long wait times between connections, resulting in a poor passenger experience. By providing reliable digital connectivity, Transport for NSW aims to improve passenger satisfaction. This trial will serve as a proof-of-concept to explore potential applications of this technology throughout the network.

The NSW Telco Authority has collaborated with Transport for NSW for this trial. They have been investigating low earth orbit (LEO) satellite services as an extension to their existing P25 trunked radio technology since August 2022. This trial aligns with the authority’s next generation digital connectivity project.

Throughout the trial period, Transport for NSW will actively monitor the service and promptly address any technical or performance issues that may arise. This is to ensure a smooth and seamless experience for the users of the wifi service.

Overall, the trial of the free wifi service at Nambucca Heads station using Starlink LEO satellites aims to improve passenger satisfaction and explore the potential applications of this technology across the network. Transport for NSW is committed to actively monitoring and addressing any issues that may arise during the trial period.