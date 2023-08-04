A Breakthrough in Transistor Technology for AI Devices

A team of researchers has recently made a significant advancement in transistor technology, creating a transistor that operates at a staggering 8.5 times the speed of existing electric double layer transistors. The breakthrough was announced by a university, revealing that the newly developed transistor achieved a remarkable switching speed of 27μs.

This impressive feat was made possible due to the team’s development of a solid electrolyte with high proton conductivity. To create this electrolyte, they utilized a yttria-stabilized porous zirconia ceramic thin film, which contains tiny nano-scale pores capable of absorbing water and providing a pathway for hydrogen ions. By combining this ceramic thin film with a hydrogenated diamond thin film, the researchers were able to form an electric double layer at the interface between the ceramic and diamond materials, enabling rapid charging and discharging through the conductive electrolyte.

In operation, the transistor exhibits minimal current flow with no bias on the gate when the source is at 0V and the drain and gate are at more negative potentials. However, as the gate is pulled negative, current flow increases, with -1V being the maximum useful bias voltage. The on/off ratio of the transistor is approximately five current decades.

The researchers conducted a successful proof-of-concept experiment using the transistor in a neuromorphic computer. They employed it to perform a non-linear waveform transform, successfully converting a triangle voltage wave into a sine wave, square wave, π/2-shifted triangle wave, and frequency-doubled triangle wave with high fidelity. The transformations achieved an accuracy of over 90% for all except the square wave, which still scored above 70%.

This groundbreaking research has the potential to revolutionize artificial intelligence (AI) devices, particularly in the fields of event prediction, facial recognition, voice recognition, and odor recognition. The results of this research can be found in the paper titled “Ultrafast-switching of an all-solid-state electric double layer transistor with a porous yttria-stabilized zirconia proton conductor and the application to neuromorphic computing,” published in Materials Today Advances.