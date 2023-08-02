Tranmere Rovers Extends Partnership with Argyle Satellite Taxis

Tranmere Rovers is pleased to announce the extension of its partnership with Argyle Satellite Taxis until the 2024/25 season. This marks the tenth consecutive season that the two have been working together.

Argyle Satellite Taxis is the largest private hire and taxi operator in Wirral, boasting a fleet of over 750 vehicles. It is a subsidiary of CityFleet Networks, which is part of ComfortDelGro. CityFleet Networks operates under the brand names ComCab (Liverpool) and KingKabs (Chester), with a combined fleet of 1,650 private hire and taxis. It is the largest operator in the region and the sixth largest in the UK.

ComfortDelGro, the parent company of CityFleet Networks, operates globally in seven countries with a network of approximately 34,000 vehicles, including buses, taxis, trains, ambulances, and rental vehicles.

Tranmere Rovers and Argyle Satellite Taxis share a strong partnership built on their commitment to supporting the local community. Argyle Satellite Taxis has been a principal partner of Tranmere Rovers for several years, offering vital sponsorship and support as the main Kop stand sponsor. They have actively supported various initiatives throughout the season, enabling the club to continue delivering community-focused activities and support.

The relationship between Tranmere Rovers and Argyle Satellite Taxis has been especially strong during challenging times, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and a storm that caused significant damage to the signage and stadium. Both parties consistently explore ways to provide benefits to supporters through their partnership.

Tranmere Rovers fans can anticipate exciting offers and prizes as part of the partnership with Argyle Satellite Taxis. Details will be announced on the club’s social media channels and newsletters, including the opportunity to win tickets to the home match against Wrexham on Saturday, September 2nd.