Burn Calories and Get Fit with Office Desk Exercises

Sitting at a desk all day has long been associated with health risks, including an increased risk of early death. However, personal trainer James de Lacy has shared some exercises that can be done right from the comfort of your office chair to counteract these risks.

According to de Lacy, the key is to address the issues that arise from prolonged sitting at a desk, such as poor posture. He recommends incorporating a proper exercise routine to combat these problems.

The exercises de Lacy suggests target various muscle groups, including the quads, hamstrings, core, hip flexors, chest, shoulders, and triceps. Some of these exercises can be done with just a chair.

One of the exercises is seated leg lifts, where you straighten one leg and lift it slightly off the chair. This exercise not only works the lower legs but also improves balance and stabilizes the hips.

Chair swivels are another exercise that can be done from your desk. By holding onto the edge of the desk and swiveling the chair from side to side, you can strengthen your core and tone your abs. A strong core has a positive impact on various activities, from sports to housework.

If you want to incorporate push-ups into your routine, desk push-ups are a great option. Simply stand up, place your hands on the desk, and lower your chest to the desk before pushing back up to an extended arm position. Push-ups not only burn calories but also work multiple muscles simultaneously, improving upper body strength.

Chair leg extensions and chair leg curls are two exercises that primarily target the lower body. These exercises involve sitting on the edge of the chair and either extending or curling your legs. They help strengthen the quad muscles and lower body, which can prevent injury and improve overall performance.

By incorporating these exercises into your daily work routine, you can burn calories and improve your fitness, all from the comfort of your office desk.

