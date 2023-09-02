Starfield: The End of the Bucket Trick?

In 2011, Skyrim players discovered a simple trick that allowed them to become master thieves in the game. By placing a bucket on an NPC’s head, their line-of-sight was blocked, making them oblivious to any thievery. This exploit survived through Skyrim’s various re-releases and even worked in Fallout 4. However, it seems that the bucket trick does not work in Starfield, Bethesda’s latest game.

Despite the disappointment, players can still put buckets on NPC’s heads in Starfield. However, this no longer prevents them from detecting thievery. Regardless of the type of bucket used, whether it be a standard cylinder, cardboard box, plastic bin, or trash can, the NPC’s vision cones remain unaffected.

This change suggests that Bethesda has caught wind of the bucket trick and intentionally removed it from Starfield. The bucket trick was beloved among players as it showcased Bethesda’s commitment to creating interactive worlds where the game’s systems interacted logically. It demonstrated that Skyrim’s world operated on a consistent set of rules, leading players to wonder if there was a similar solution for other challenges.

While Starfield has a sense of humor and a surprising lack of bugs, players may miss the entertaining bugs that were prevalent in earlier Bethesda games. Although some peculiar occurrences have been spotted, such as characters vibrating in place or city guards forgetting to wear clothes, they have not been as memorable or whimsical as the bucket trick. The absence of these funny bugs in Starfield leaves players longing for that sense of innocent clumsiness.

Overall, it seems that the bucket trick has met its end in Starfield, signaling a departure from the humorous and unexpected bugs that defined earlier Bethesda games.

