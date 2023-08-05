Traffic Wardens in Liverpool Utilize Robot to Lift Cars

Traffic wardens in Liverpool now have a new tool at their disposal – a robot capable of lifting cars off the street. This robot, known as Eastract, has the appearance of a forklift and possesses the ability to lift vehicles weighing up to 2.5 tonnes. It has recently been introduced in Liverpool and can be operated remotely by nearby wardens.

Last week, onlookers were witness to the Eastract in action as it successfully removed a Volvo XC60 parked in a disabled parking space. The robot efficiently slipped its forks beneath the car and elevated it off the ground, causing surprise and confusion among those watching.

The Eastract originates from France and has been brought to the UK to aid traffic wardens in performing their duties. With its impressive lifting capacity, the robot is well-equipped to handle most 4×4 vehicles, making it an effective tool for combating illegal parking.

This technological innovation aims to streamline the process of enforcing parking regulations and effectively clear obstructive vehicles. By eliminating the need for physical force or towing, the robot minimizes the risk of damage to the vehicle or surrounding property.

While some individuals may view the introduction of this robot as a positive step towards maintaining order on the streets, there remain concerns regarding potential misuse or abuse of such technology. Nonetheless, the Eastract robot represents a significant advancement in traffic control methods. Its capabilities have the potential to revolutionize how parking violations are addressed and resolved in the future.