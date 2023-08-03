Traders Fair South Africa: A Gateway to Financial Knowledge and Opportunities

Traders Fair, a globally recognized event series, is set to take place in South Africa, offering finance enthusiasts a unique platform to expand their knowledge, explore business prospects, and dive into a world of information and entertainment. The event aims to address the challenges of staying updated with constantly changing financial regulations.

Traders Fair South Africa provides attendees with the opportunity to hear from distinguished finance experts and business leaders, helping them make more informed decisions in their trading and investing ventures. And the best part? Admission to the event is completely free.

The event features an impressive lineup of speakers, including Ref Wayne, the CEO of ForexAMG and a self-made millionaire. Wayne is renowned for his groundbreaking contributions to forex trading and cryptocurrency in Africa, captivating audiences worldwide. Another prominent speaker, Shodipo Ayomide, is an experienced engineering and developer relations leader with an impressive track record in the technology industry.

Stay tuned for further updates on the specific topics that the speakers will cover during the event. To learn more about the event and explore the full lineup of speakers, please visit tradersfair.com. Join Traders Fair South Africa on September 16, 2023, at Protea Hotel, Johannesburg Wanderers, from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm.

For any inquiries concerning speakers, media, and partnership opportunities, please contact FINEXPO at [email protected]

