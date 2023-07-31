Toyota’s Revolutionary Electric Vehicle Battery: 900-Mile Range and Rapid Charging

Toyota has recently unveiled its plans for a groundbreaking new electric vehicle (EV) battery technology that could potentially offer a driving range of up to 900 miles1. This innovative battery technology is expected to significantly improve the driving range and reduce the costs of future electric vehicles4.Key highlights of Toyota’s new EV battery technology include:

Solid-State Batteries : Toyota has been secretly developing a solid-state battery that can drive up to 900 miles on a 10-minute charge5. These high-performance batteries are expected to offer a range of 1,200 km and charging time of just 10 minutes4.

: Toyota has been secretly developing a solid-state battery that can drive up to 900 miles on a 10-minute charge5. These high-performance batteries are expected to offer a range of 1,200 km and charging time of just 10 minutes4. Bipolar Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery : Slated for 2026-2027, this battery technology aims to reduce costs by 40% compared to the previous iteration3. An advanced bipolar lithium iron battery with 10% more range is scheduled to go into production in 2027-20283.

: Slated for 2026-2027, this battery technology aims to reduce costs by 40% compared to the previous iteration3. An advanced bipolar lithium iron battery with 10% more range is scheduled to go into production in 2027-20283. Purpose-Built Architecture : Toyota estimates that it will produce around 1.7 million EVs based on the newly developed, purpose-built architecture by 20303. These vehicles will benefit from solid-state batteries starting in 20273.

: Toyota estimates that it will produce around 1.7 million EVs based on the newly developed, purpose-built architecture by 20303. These vehicles will benefit from solid-state batteries starting in 20273. Improved Driving Range: At the high end of the market, Toyota plans to produce an EV with a more efficient lithium-ion battery offering a range of 1,000 km (621 miles) 4. In comparison, the long-range version of the lithium-ion-powered Tesla Model Y, the world’s best-selling EV, can drive for about 530 km based on U.S. standards4.

Toyota’s ambitious plan envisions EVs with over 600 miles (965 kilometers) of range from 2026 and around 900 miles (1,448 km) on a single charge after 20283. This strategic pivot towards EV innovation and new battery technology is expected to significantly improve Toyota’s EV footprint and help the company meet the increasing demand for zero-emission vehicles3.