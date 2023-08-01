CityLife

Toyota Reports Record-Breaking Quarterly Profit and Strong Sales Growth

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 1, 2023
Toyota Motor Corp. has posted a net profit of 1.3 trillion yen ($9 billion) for the first quarter of the fiscal year, a 78% increase compared to the previous year. The growth in sales and the easing of parts shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to this exceptional quarterly profit.

During the April-June period, Toyota’s sales surged by 24%, reaching 10.5 trillion yen ($74 billion). This increase in sales was observed in major markets such as Japan and North America. The company sold 2.3 million vehicles during this period, up from 2 million the previous year. Toyota’s hybrid models experienced particularly strong demand, further solidifying the company’s position as a leader in hybrid technology.

In addition to hybrid vehicles, Toyota made significant progress in the sale of battery electric vehicles (EVs). In the first quarter, the company sold 29,000 EVs, a remarkable increase compared to the 4,000 sold during the same period last year. Toyota aims to catch up in the electric vehicle market and has a promising outlook for its EV sales.

Toyota’s new CEO, Koji Sato, is determined to lead the company’s aggressive electrification strategies. Sato acknowledges that Toyota may have fallen behind in the electric vehicle segment but is committed to ensuring the company’s success in this rapidly growing market.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and ongoing supply chain disruptions, Toyota maintains its annual forecast. It expects to earn 2.58 trillion yen ($18 billion) and achieve sales of 38 trillion yen ($267 billion) for the fiscal year. The positive performance also reflects in the company’s shares, which have seen a more than 2% increase in Tokyo trading.

