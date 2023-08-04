Toyota Making Progress in Electric Vehicle Market

Toyota, known for its successful hybrid car, the Prius, seemed poised to transition to fully electric vehicles. The brand has already been using battery technology in its vehicles, indicating its potential as a market leader in electric cars. However, Toyota’s foray into the EV market has not been as impactful as anticipated.

The only fully electric Toyota currently available is the bZ4X, and its previous electric model, the RAV4 EV, was discontinued in 2014 without much success. But there are signs that Toyota is finally making a move in the EV space. Reports suggest that an electric Supra and a new version of the iconic Celica sports car are in the works.

Toyota’s advancements in technology could be crucial to gaining ground in the electric vehicle market. The company claims to have made breakthroughs in battery capacity and charging time. Toyota aims to halve the size, weight, and price of batteries, including the development of a solid-state battery that can provide a range of 745 miles on a 10-minute charge.

These batteries could potentially be available by 2027, which would be a significant development for electric vehicles. Experts believe that if this breakthrough becomes a reality, it could be the “holy grail of battery vehicles.”

Furthermore, Toyota’s prototype of a 2024 Compact Cruiser Baby Electric FJ won the 2022 Car Design award for Best Concept Car. This suggests that Toyota’s ambitious plans for its future lineup of EVs could pose a challenge to established manufacturers.

Given Toyota’s reputation for reliability, if the company can bring that to its upcoming electric vehicles, it could have a significant impact on the market. Competitors might need to keep a close eye on Toyota’s progress in the EV sector.