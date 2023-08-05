Toyota Plans to Revolutionize Electric Vehicles with New Solid-State Batteries

Toyota Motor Corporation has announced its plans to revolutionize the electric vehicle market with the introduction of new solid-state batteries. These batteries, set to launch in 2028, will provide an impressive range of 1,500 km for electric vehicles and will only require 10 minutes for a full recharge.

The solid-state battery technology developed by Toyota promises to double the cruising range of conventional batteries thanks to its higher energy density and various technological advancements. This breakthrough aims to address the consumer concern of limited range in electric vehicles.

By utilizing solid-state batteries, Toyota aims to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles and significantly contribute to reducing pollution emissions. The company’s Chief Technology Officer, Hiroaki Nakajima, has stated that Toyota is committed to leading the global battery market and will introduce next-generation electric vehicles by 2026. These vehicles will feature lithium-ion batteries that can double the range currently offered.

In line with its sustainability objectives and commitment to carbon neutrality, Toyota plans to sell 3.5 million battery-powered vehicles by 2030, with 1.7 million of them being next-generation models. These models will combine performance with exciting design elements.

Toyota continues to invest in research and innovation to develop more efficient and eco-friendly vehicles. The company aims to lead the change towards cleaner and more responsible mobility for future generations.