Toyota Expands Electric Vehicle Development in China

Toyota has announced plans to strengthen its efforts in electric vehicle (EV) development in China. The Japanese car manufacturer seeks to catch up with local competitors in the country’s thriving EV market, as it has experienced declining sales and market share in recent years.

In response to mounting pressure to adopt all-electric vehicles, Toyota is changing its approach. Traditionally resistant to larger batteries, the company is now committed to embracing this technology. By 2028, Toyota aims to produce battery-powered vehicles capable of traveling up to 900 miles (1,448 kilometers).

To achieve this, Toyota will focus on developing its own batteries and utilizing metal castings similar to those made by Tesla. Additionally, the company will prioritize reducing vehicle weight and improving aerodynamics. Toyota plans to strengthen its EV technology development in China through collaborations with suppliers Denso and Aisin.

Despite focusing on EVs, Toyota remains committed to a diversified lineup that includes plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and hydrogen-powered vehicles. The company believes this multi-dimensional approach is crucial for achieving both sales success and reducing carbon emissions.

As part of its efforts in China, Toyota will develop “smart cockpits” locally and gather engineers from its joint ventures with FAW Group, Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), and BYD (Build Your Dreams) at its largest research and development facility in the country.

Toyota’s decision to expand its focus on EV development in China follows recent production cuts and layoffs. In the first half of this year, Toyota’s Chinese sales, including those of Lexus, declined by 2.8 percent. By contrast, local brand BYD sold over 1 million passenger plug-in electric vehicles during the same period.

Overall, Toyota’s strategic shift highlights its determination to regain a foothold in the Chinese EV market and keep up with the rapid developments in the industry.