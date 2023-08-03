Toyota Emerges as World’s Largest Automaker with Sales Exceeding 5 Million Units

In the first half of the year, Toyota has solidified its position as the world’s largest automaker with global sales exceeding 5 million units. Despite the perception that Japanese cars have lost their competitive edge, Toyota’s sales numbers tell a different story.

One of the key factors contributing to Toyota’s success is China’s strong support for new energy vehicles. As the domestic market for new energy vehicles grows in popularity, Toyota has managed to maintain its position at the top. However, the competition within the domestic auto market remains fierce due to this support.

In other car markets around the world, Toyota faces less intense competition. The company sold a total of 1.21 million vehicles in North America, 540,000 vehicles in Europe, and 1.55 million vehicles in Asia during the first half of the year. Additionally, Toyota has experienced significant growth in its home country of Japan.

Toyota’s focus on the development of solid-state batteries, a technology expected to revolutionize electric vehicles, is also contributing to its success. The company plans to launch a car equipped with solid-state batteries by 2028, which will enable fully charged electric vehicles with a range of approximately 1,200 kilometers in just 10 minutes.

Given its current sales trajectory, Toyota is on track to surpass last year’s record and secure its position as the global sales champion with a volume of over 10.1 million vehicles.