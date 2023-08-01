Toyota Reports Record Quarterly Profit as Sales Soar

Toyota Motor Corp. has announced a net profit of 1.3 trillion yen ($9 billion) for the first fiscal quarter, marking a quarterly record for the Japanese automaker. This represents a 78% increase from the previous year.

During the April-June quarter, Toyota’s sales rose by 24% to reach 10.5 trillion yen ($74 billion). This growth was driven by increased vehicle sales in major markets such as Japan and North America. The company sold a total of 2.3 million vehicles during this period, up from 2 million the previous year.

Demand for Toyota’s hybrid models, known for their higher mileage and efficient fuel consumption, was particularly strong. Additionally, the sale of battery electric vehicles (EVs) also saw significant progress, with 29,000 EVs sold during the quarter compared to 4,000 vehicles sold in the same period last year.

The new CEO, Koji Sato, has emphasized Toyota’s commitment to catching up in the electric vehicle market, acknowledging that the company had fallen behind in the past. Despite global uncertainties, Toyota maintained its annual forecast, expecting to earn a net profit of 2.58 trillion yen ($18 billion) on sales of 38 trillion yen ($267 billion) for the fiscal year. This represents a 5% increase in profit and a 2% increase in sales compared to the previous year.

Toyota’s stock rose more than 2% in Tokyo trading following the announcement of the record quarterly profit.