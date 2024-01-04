Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 Receives FIA Homologation for Customer Rallying

Toyota has achieved a major milestone in its efforts to enter the customer rally car market with the development of the GR Yaris Rally2. The Japanese marque has received homologation from the FIA, allowing it to compete in the Rally2 arena alongside Hyundai, M-Sport Ford, Skoda, and Citroen.

The GR Yaris Rally2 was designed specifically for customer rallying, with the goal of bridging the gap between motorsport vehicles and production vehicles through rally competition. Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda hopes that this car will serve as the first step towards achieving this vision.

The car made its public debut at the Rally Japan in 2022 and has since undergone extensive development, including testing on different surfaces and in different conditions. With over 15,000 kilometers covered, including participation in the Japanese Rally Championship, Toyota has received valuable feedback from drivers.

Toyota’s WRC team principal Jari-Matti Latvala has been actively involved in the development of the GR Yaris Rally2. He drove the car at last year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed and secured a victory at Rally Hokkaido in Japan.

The first GR Yaris Rally2 will be delivered to ROOKIE Racing, a team led by Toyoda himself. Four teams are set to debut the car at the Monte Carlo WRC curtain-raiser from 25-28 January. Among the drivers confirmed for this year’s WRC2 campaigns are Hikaru Kogure, Yuki Yamamoto (both Toyota WRC Challenge Programme graduates), and experienced driver Bryan Bouffier.

With FIA homologation now in place, Toyota is poised to make a strong entry into the customer rally car market, bringing the performance and excitement of rally competition to enthusiasts around the world.

