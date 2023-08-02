Toyota Seeks Joint Venture for Copper Foil Production in North America

Toyota is planning to establish a joint venture with SK Nexilis to produce copper foils for electric car batteries in North America. The specific details regarding investment, schedule, and location are yet to be disclosed. However, the division of tasks has been determined.

Under the joint investment, SK Nexilis will take charge of copper foil production, while Toyota’s trading company, Toyota Tsusho, aims to attract battery manufacturers in North America to purchase the foils. The conglomerate SK Group, which owns SK Nexilis’ parent company, SKC, is collaborating with Toyota on this project. They have already signed a memorandum of understanding, indicating their partnership in the production and supply of high-quality copper foil products to potential customers in North America.

Both companies predict a significant growth in battery production in North America by 2025. Currently, the local copper foil production in the region is less than 1,000 tonnes per year, creating concerns about future supply shortages. To address this, Toyota Tsusho and SK Nexilis are planning to establish their own production facility. While the project’s scope is yet to be determined, the objective is to create a global production system with an annual capacity of 250,000 tonnes. This system will cover multiple locations, including North America, Malaysia (scheduled to begin in 2023), and Poland (scheduled for 2024).

Furthermore, besides the joint venture for copper foil production, the two companies have also agreed to cooperate in the supply of battery raw materials. SK Nexilis is expected to procure the necessary copper raw materials, while Toyota Tsusho is already involved in the lithium business in Argentina.