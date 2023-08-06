Toyota Considers Building Smaller Ute Based on Corolla

Toyota is reportedly considering the development of a smaller utility vehicle (ute) based on its popular Corolla hatchback. This move would put Toyota in competition with Ford’s Maverick and Hyundai’s Santa Cruz pick-ups in North America.

While the details of the proposed ute are uncertain, it is expected to be produced alongside the North American-market Corolla at Toyota’s Mississippi factory. However, its availability for sale in the US is not expected until 2027, if it comes to fruition.

There is also speculation about whether this potential Corolla-based pick-up is related to another smaller ute currently being developed in South Africa, as confirmed by a Toyota executive in May 2023.

In most markets, the Toyota Corolla offers a choice of 1.8-litre or 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engines. However, the North American Corolla is only available in a hybrid version with a 1.8-litre engine, while the European market offers a hybrid version with a 2.0-litre engine.

If the engines from the North American Corolla were used in the speculated Toyota ute, it would have less power compared to its competitors. The Ford Maverick, for example, offers a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing 186kW, while the Hyundai Santa Cruz’s 2.5-litre petrol engine generates up to 210kW with a turbo.

It remains unclear whether the Corolla-based ute would be exported to Australia, as locally delivered Corolla models are sourced from Japan. However, Toyota’s US division already produces the Kluger for the Australian market, and there is consideration about bringing the full-size Tundra pick-up to local showrooms.

Currently, neither the Ford Maverick nor the Hyundai Santa Cruz is available in Australia, as they are only produced for left-hand-drive markets.