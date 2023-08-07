The Toyota bZ4X and Genesis G80: Electric Vehicle Reviews

The Toyota bZ4X is Toyota’s first fully electrified vehicle, marking the company’s entry into the electric age. Although Toyota has been slow in adopting electric technology, the bZ4X aims to make a statement. Its design draws inspiration from the RAV4 and Tesla Cybertruck, resulting in a unique triangular shape that may not appeal to everyone. Inside, the dashboard is covered in cheap checkered fabric, giving it a haphazard appearance.

However, where the bZ4X shines is in its drive train. It offers a quiet, smooth, and fast acceleration, making for an impressive driving experience. The range of the bZ4X falls in the mid-range category, ranging from 220 to 250 miles. While this is respectable, the battery pack is smaller compared to other electric vehicles from Volkswagen or General Motors. The charging process is slow and inconvenient, with a 110-volt outlet adding only about two miles per hour of charge. Additionally, using a ChargePoint charging station can cause frequent interruptions.

With a price tag of nearly $50,000, the bZ4X faces tough competition from other electric vehicles on the market. While it may have been innovative a few years ago, it now feels outdated.

Moving on to the Genesis G80, this electric version of the upscale dentist-mobile offers luxurious features and a sleek design. Genesis, the luxury division of Hyundai, presents the G80 as an upscale option. Priced at $81,495, it competes directly with its gas-powered counterpart. The G80 boasts cooled and heated seats, a smooth white-leather interior, and a decent dashboard tech. In Sport mode, the acceleration closely resembles Tesla’s Ludicrous mode.

However, there are some quirks to note with the G80. It has a “one-pedal” drive system that abruptly stops the car when the accelerator is released, requiring cautious driving. Additionally, the electric charge port is hidden in the front grille, which can make it challenging to connect to public charging stations designed for side plug-ins.

Despite these minor drawbacks, the driving experience in the G80 remains luxurious and enjoyable. To compete effectively in the electric car market, Genesis will need to address these issues and offer more advanced features.