Toyota Subsidiary Hino Motors and Daimler-Owned Mitsubishi Fuso Announce Partnership in Japan

Toyota subsidiary Hino Motors Ltd. and Daimler-owned Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp. have announced a partnership to combine their truck businesses in Japan. The aim of this deal is to further the development and manufacturing of connected, autonomous, electric, and hydrogen vehicles.

The alliance between Hino Motors and Mitsubishi Fuso is expected to take advantage of the growing trend of partnerships within the automotive industry, which has been accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies such as connected, autonomous, electric, and hydrogen vehicles. Japan has already passed a law allowing Level 4 autonomous vehicles, with testing currently underway for a semi-autonomous truck on a highway.

In the first four months of 2023, Daimler and Toyota collectively sold 26,076 trucks in Japan through their subsidiaries, Fuso and Hino. With the merger of these two companies, the combined entity will enjoy a 42 percent market share in the Japanese truck market.

The Japanese commercial vehicle production is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.2 percent, reaching 278,288 units in 2030 from 233,432 units in 2022. Furthermore, the sales of trucks in Japan are expected to increase to 66,431 units in 2030 with a compound annual growth rate of 2.3 percent.

Hino Motors, following its involvement in an emission scandal, is working towards developing alternative fuel technologies for its trucks. The partnership with Toyota and Daimler not only helps Hino Motors recover from the scandal but also strengthens its position in the rapidly evolving truck market.

The collaboration between Hino Motors and Mitsubishi Fuso is expected to foster knowledge transfer, leading to smoother operations and driving innovation within the industry.