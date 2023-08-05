CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Developing Multimodal AI Systems for Medical Tasks

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 5, 2023
Developing Multimodal AI Systems for Medical Tasks

Despite the progress in Artificial Intelligent (AI) systems, current state-of-the-art (SOTA) systems are mostly unimodal single task systems. This poses a challenge in developing medical AI systems as medical tasks are inherently multimodal, involving text, imaging, genomics, and more.

To address this challenge, a research team from Google Research and Google DeepMind introduces Med-PaLM Multimodal (Med-PaLM M), a large multimodal generative model. The team’s main contributions include the curation of MultiMedBench, a multimodal biomedical benchmark containing 14 diverse tasks for training and evaluating generalist biomedical AI systems.

Med-PaLM M is the first generalist biomedical AI system that can process clinical language, imaging, and genomics using a single set of model weights. It can perform medical image classification, medical question answering, radiology report generation, genomic variant calling, and more. The team observed evidence of zero-shot medical reasoning, generalization to novel medical concepts and tasks, and positive transfer across tasks.

The outputs of Med-PaLM M were evaluated by radiologists, demonstrating its potential in generating chest X-ray reports.

The team addresses the absence of comprehensive multimodal medical benchmarks by proposing MultiMedBench, a benchmark that covers various multimodal data sources. They leverage MultiMedBench to develop Med-PaLM M by fine-tuning and aligning the PaLM-E model to the biomedical domain.

Med-PaLM M performs near or exceeds the state-of-the-art baselines on all tasks in MultiMedBench while showcasing strong zero-shot generalization capabilities. This research represents a crucial step towards the development of a generalist biomedical AI system.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

News

The Role of Cellular Modules in Advancing IoT and Smart City Technologies

Aug 5, 2023
News

The Impact of Cloud Migration on North American Internet Services

Aug 5, 2023
News

The Evolution of Telecommunications Technology in Slovakia: Key Players and Regulatory Challenges

Aug 5, 2023

You missed

Satellite

Tata Play and National Space India Limited Partner to Launch GSAT-24 Satellite

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

SpaceX Conducts Booster 9 Engine Test Prior to Static Fire

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Role of Cellular Modules in Advancing IoT and Smart City Technologies

Aug 5, 2023 0 Comments
AI

Idaho Should Consider Creating an Artificial Intelligence Advisory Council

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments