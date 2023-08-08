Touhou Dungeon Maker: The Labyrinth of Heart – A New Roguelike Dungeon Builder Game Coming Soon

Publisher Alliance Arts and developer Unknown X have partnered to announce the upcoming release of Touhou Dungeon Maker: The Labyrinth of Heart. This exciting game is a combination of roguelike, tower defense, management, and RPG genres and will be available for PC on Steam.

The game revolves around the sudden appearance of dungeons in Gensokyo, causing chaos and endangering the homes of both humans and monsters. However, the only ones capable of resisting the mental derangement caused by these dungeons are girls with the power to influence the mind.

Players will step into the shoes of these girls and take on the task of solving the problem and saving Gensokyo. The gameplay involves managing a dungeon by strengthening characters, setting traps, and defending against waves of enemies.

The goal is to create your own ideal dungeon and survive for 100 days after the initial attack. By defeating phantoms and earning rewards, players can enhance their dungeon and unlock new abilities. Unraveling the mysteries of the magical dungeon and discovering the cause of the anomalies is the ultimate objective.

Touhou Dungeon Maker: The Labyrinth of Heart features six playable characters from the Touhou series, including Reisen Udongein Inaba, Satori Komeiji, and Hatano Kokoro. Each character possesses unique abilities, and players can unlock additional abilities by gaining experience during the game.

This game is produced under the official license of the popular smartphone application Dungeon Maker by GAMECOASTER. For a sneak peek of the game, check out the announcement teaser trailer available in English, Japanese, or Simplified Chinese.

Stay tuned for the release date of Touhou Dungeon Maker: The Labyrinth of Heart. Prepare yourself for an enthralling adventure where dungeon management and strategic gameplay combine to create an unforgettable experience.