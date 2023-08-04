The Sun’s High-Energy Gamma Rays and Butterfly Wing-Inspired Films

Physicists studying the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov (HAWC) observatory have made a remarkable discovery concerning the Sun. They have detected the highest-energy gamma rays ever recorded emanating from the Sun, which are a million times more energetic than previously predicted. Furthermore, they have observed a larger quantity of these high-energy photons than anticipated.

Located near the peak of the Sierra Negra volcano in Mexico, the HAWC observatory consists of 300 large silver barrels filled with water. The researchers created a video titled “Faces of Physics: a HAWC Eye on the Sky” to showcase the observatory and its work.

Meanwhile, scientists at Shenzhen University in China, led by Guo Ping Wang, have developed colored films inspired by the structural color found in butterfly wings. These films have exceptional light-absorbing capabilities and effectively reflect sunlight. By manipulating the nanostructures on the film’s surface, the researchers have achieved deep colors and high reflectivity. As a result, objects coated with these films experience a significant decrease in temperature compared to those painted with regular car paint.

The researchers believe that these colored films could be employed to create clothing of any color that is comfortable to wear in hot temperatures. Additionally, when tested on the roof of a building, the films were found to reduce the temperature by 35 °C on scorching summer days. This indicates the potential of these films in constructing more energy-efficient buildings.

For more information on these solar observations and the unique properties of the films, further details can be found through the provided links.