A Unique Lens Experience: Laowa 24mm T8 Pro2be Review

When given the opportunity to test the Laowa 24mm T8 2x Pro2be lens with a Panasonic S1R full-frame camera, I was intrigued by its unconventional design. This macro lens offers a challenging yet rewarding experience for those in the film industry.

As an individual who primarily focuses on photography for camera reviews, I am not the target user for the Laowa Pro2be lens. However, I decided to push the boundaries of my expertise and experiment with this lens for a fun video project and extreme close-up photography.

One of the standout features of this lens is its unique probe design. With a minimum focus distance of 4mm (0.16 inches), the lens practically touches the subject to achieve a 2:1 macro reproduction. However, this closeness comes with its own set of challenges. If the lens is not perfectly parallel to the subject or if the subject is not flat, there is a high chance of accidental contact while shooting.

Composition is also a key consideration when using the Laowa Pro2be lens. With its wide 24mm focal length, even when the subject fills the frame, careful background consideration is necessary. The lens’s T8 aperture further complicates matters. While it is faster than previous Laowa lenses, shooting at this aperture often requires high ISO settings for video and makes shooting indoors challenging without strong continuous lighting.

Despite these challenges, the Laowa Pro2be lens impresses with its build quality. It feels robust and features smooth aperture and focus rings that offer precise control. Manual focusing is crucial for macro work, and the lens delivers an excellent focusing experience.

In terms of image quality, the Laowa Pro2be performs well overall. The in-focus area is sharp, and aberration control is commendable. However, it can exhibit noticeable flare, vignetting, and some chromatic aberration in challenging situations.

The lens’s color reproduction and bokeh performance are highlights, as it captures vibrant scenes with good contrast and pleasing out-of-focus areas.

In summary, the Laowa 24mm T8 Pro2be 2x Macro lens presents a unique shooting experience. While it may be outside my usual scope of expertise, experimenting with this lens proved to be both challenging and rewarding.