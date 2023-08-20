Creative Assembly Defends Increased Cost of Total War: Warhammer 3 DLC

Creative Assembly has defended its decision to increase the cost of the upcoming downloadable content (DLC) pack for Total War: Warhammer 3, Shadows Of Change. The DLC, set to be released on August 31, will introduce three new legendary lords and additional recruitable units to the game.

The higher price point for Shadows Of Change, priced at £20, has sparked backlash and negative reviews from players. It is £7 more expensive than the previous lord pack, Champions Of Chaos. It is also priced the same as Forge Of The Chaos Dwarfs, which was released in April and included an additional faction with 26 units, compared to the 11 units advertised in Shadows Of Change.

The criticism from players has been evident on the Total War subreddit and the Steam page for Total War: Warhammer 3, where reviews have been predominantly negative due to the DLC pricing.

In response to the backlash, Creative Assembly acknowledged the concerns but stood by its decision to increase the price of Shadows Of Change. They explained that increasing costs necessitated price adjustments and emphasized the need to support the development of Warhammer 3 and provide planned future content. However, they also acknowledged the importance of ensuring that the DLC’s cost offers good value.

Senior game director Rich Aldridge mentioned that the studio aimed to provide a wide variety of content and would continue to assess and improve their approach.

Despite the studio’s explanation, some players remain unsatisfied with the price increase and have even canceled their pre-orders. The situation has drawn comparisons to the recent release of Red Dead Redemption’s port for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, which also faced criticism for its pricing.

While the controversy continues, Creative Assembly is moving forward with the release of Shadows Of Change, offering players new content to explore in Total War: Warhammer 3.