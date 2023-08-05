Total War: Pharaoh – A Historical Approach to Strategy Gaming

Creative Assembly, renowned for their grand strategy games, is venturing into new territory with Total War: Pharaoh. Unlike their recent fantastical releases, this game delves into the pages of history, specifically focusing on the period leading up to the collapse of the Bronze Age in Egypt.

During this time, Egypt was a formidable power, actively expanding its territory and establishing itself as a dominant force on the world stage. Yet, these ambitious endeavors also brought their fair share of challenges, such as civil unrest and a rapid succession of pharaohs. Recognizing the potential of this tumultuous era, Creative Assembly decided to set their Total War game within this historical context.

Total War: Pharaoh offers players the opportunity to lead various factions, including the Hittites and Canaanites, whose very existence was ultimately erased by the collapse. As an Egyptian leader, you can forge alliances or conquer rival factions with the ultimate goal of becoming the pharaoh. Alternatively, as a Hittite or Canaanite, you have the chance to alter history by defending against the armies that brought about the downfall of your civilization.

Staying true to their tried-and-tested formula, Creative Assembly meticulously draws from historical sources to recreate ancient nations within the game. By meticulously analyzing written accounts, archaeological discoveries, and artistic depictions, the team is able to craft fully realized factions, each with their own unique strengths and weaknesses. In instances where historical records are lacking, they diligently search for evidence to fill in the gaps.

Game director Todor Nikolov describes the development process as an impassioned exploration, where the team gradually assembles the puzzle of ancient warfare despite the limitations of available information. While Total War: Pharaoh remains grounded in historical context, Nikolov emphasizes the allowance for interpretation and creativity.

Total War: Pharaoh is scheduled for release in October 2023, and players can expect to experience this historically immersive strategy game on PC and Mac.