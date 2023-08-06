Select Semiconductor Stocks for Investors Seeking Growth and Profitability

Semiconductors are essential components that power various devices, making them highly valuable commodities. As the demand for semiconductors continues to rise, numerous countries are competing to establish themselves as manufacturing hubs for this industry. Consequently, companies involved in semiconductor production have become attractive investments.

ASML Holdings N.V. (ASML) specializes in lithography, a process used to create designs on different materials. While ASML does not directly manufacture semiconductors, it provides the technology necessary for their production. Over the past five years, ASML’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios have ranged between 22.6 and 71.4. Analysts predict an 18.3% increase in earnings for the company next year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) is renowned for manufacturing integrated circuits that play a critical role in controlling power supply in electronic devices. MPWR has outperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 20% in the past five years. It has also maintained an “A” grade and distributed a dividend of 0.8%. MPWR’s P/E ratios have varied between 41.3 and 140.1.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is one of the largest semiconductor manufacturers globally. Its impressive clientele includes industry giants like Apple, AMD, and NVIDIA. With a “B” grade and growth of 12.7% in the S&P 500 list, TSM has consistently delivered strong performance. The company’s P/E ratios have ranged between 13.1 and 40.5 over the past five years, and analysts are optimistic about its projected 20% growth in the next five years.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) produces high-end graphic processing units (GPUs) used in various devices. It has achieved remarkable 32.6% growth in the S&P 500 and holds a “B” grade. NVDA’s P/E ratio has fluctuated between 18.5 and 208 over the past five years. Analysts anticipate sales growth between 27.4% and 33.8% in the coming year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) specializes in manufacturing semiconductor parts, particularly curing systems and implantation systems. ACLS has outperformed the S&P 500 by 38.2% over the past five years and maintains a “B” grade. The company’s P/E ratio has ranged from 4.0 to 61.2 during the same period. Analysts project a 15.0% sales growth for ACLS in the next year.

Selecting the appropriate semiconductor stocks can lead to long-term growth and short-term profits for investors. By gaining knowledge about the available options, investors can make informed decisions and enhance profitability in their portfolios.