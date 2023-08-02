Top Five Second-Year Wide Receivers Expected to Make a Big Impact in 2023

In today’s NFL, wide receivers have become increasingly valuable, with rising salaries and high demand for top prospects. The 2022 NFL Draft witnessed six wide receivers being taken in the first round, and Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets became the second consecutive wideout to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Meanwhile, Chris Olave, Wilson’s former college teammate, had an impressive rookie season with the New Orleans Saints, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards. Both Wilson and Olave have already established themselves as top fantasy wide receivers.

Looking ahead to the 2023 season, there are several second-year wide receivers who are expected to have a breakout year. By utilizing context-based models, we can predict which players will significantly increase their win share. While Wilson and Olave have already made an impact, they will not be included in this list due to their high production. Notably, Jameson Williams is also excluded from this list as he is suspended for the first six games of the season.

One player to watch as an under-the-radar candidate is Justyn Ross. Despite going undrafted in 2022 due to health concerns, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, Ross missed his entire rookie season due to surgery. However, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 210 pounds, Ross has garnered praise from none other than Patrick Mahomes, who believes in his tremendous talent.

Now, let’s delve deeper into the top five second-year wide receivers who are expected to have a significant impact in the 2023 season.