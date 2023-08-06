Investing in Affordable Quantum Computing Stocks

Investors are showing great interest in quantum computing and generative AI stocks due to their innovative nature and cutting-edge technological capabilities. These new technologies present significant growth potential for investors. Major companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet have dedicated segments for quantum computing, leading to the emergence of affordable quantum computing stocks.

One company to consider in this field is IonQ (NYSE:IONQ). Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ produces quantum computing systems and offers its technology through cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. They have a range of products including the IONQ Harmony, IONQ Aria, and the upcoming release of IONQ Forte. IonQ has experienced considerable success, with its share price rising by 474% year-to-date. They recently signed a contract with the South Korean Ministry of Science and expect to double their bookings for 2023.

Another affordable quantum computing stock is Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT), based in Leesburg, Virginia. They provide quantum computing processing units and a cloud-based service called Qatalyst, which optimizes quantum computing. Quantum Computing’s share price has increased by 2% year-to-date, with a 20% increase over the previous month. They have recently secured a subcontract through the Bay Area Environmental Research Institute (BAERI) to support NASA Ames and also launched a new Quantum Photonic Vibrometer.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS), a Canadian-based company, offers quantum computing software and services. They have various products like Advantage, Leap, and Ocean that utilize open-source Python tools. D-Wave’s share price has risen by 88% year-to-date. They recently announced a collaboration with the Institute of Quantum Computing (IQC) and made a time change to their second-quarter earnings report release, resulting in a surge in their stock price by 29%.

These affordable quantum computing stocks provide upside potential for investors interested in this rapidly evolving field. With the growing demand for quantum computing technologies and their applications, these companies position themselves as key players in the industry.