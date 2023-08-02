Wall Street Set to End July with Strong Gains

Wall Street is poised to conclude the month of July with significant gains, driven by better-than-expected earnings, receding inflation pressure, positive economic data, and optimism surrounding the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.

The S&P 500 has experienced a 3% increase, marking its fifth consecutive positive month. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite Index has gained 3.8%, while the Dow Jones witnessed a 13-day advance last week, matching its longest streak of gains.

Inflation in the United States has cooled down for the 12th consecutive month in June, signaling a possible end to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hiking cycle. Strong job numbers, rising consumer spending, and robust manufacturing activity have also contributed to the market’s strength.

The second quarter GDP grew by 2.4% annually, surpassing the 2% growth recorded in the first quarter. This growth can be attributed to the resilience displayed by consumers and businesses.

Furthermore, the Q2 earnings season has been positive, with companies surpassing estimates and providing strong guidance for the upcoming periods.

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates for the 11th time in over a year, suggesting the potential for further increases in the future.

Some of the top-performing sector ETFs in July include the Defiance Pure Electric Vehicle ETF, which focuses on the electric vehicle industry and has gained 53.2%. Additionally, the First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry & Digital Economy ETF, which provides exposure to companies driving cryptocurrency innovation, has gained 29.4%.

Moreover, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF, which tracks the performance of companies in the oil and gas equipment and services industry, has gained 23.4%. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, benefiting from rising interest rates, has gained 19.5%. Lastly, the Roundhill MEME ETF, which focuses on meme stocks, has gained 18.3%.

These ETFs have witnessed strong performance due to market trends and increased investor interest in the respective sectors.