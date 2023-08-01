Top Multiexperience Platforms to Watch Out for in 2022

As we enter 2022, the digital landscape is evolving rapidly with the introduction of new platforms and technologies that are reshaping our interaction with digital content. One significant development is the emergence of multiexperience platforms, which provide a cohesive approach to creating, deploying, and managing digital experiences across multiple touchpoints. These platforms are gaining popularity as businesses strive to deliver seamless and integrated experiences to their customers.

One of the leading players in this field is OutSystems, a low-code platform that allows developers to design, build, and manage mobile and web applications. OutSystems is recognized for its comprehensive capabilities in multiexperience development, offering various tools and features that enable businesses to create personalized and immersive experiences. With its user-friendly interface and powerful automation capabilities, OutSystems is poised to revolutionize the multiexperience space in 2022.

Mendix is another notable option, offering a comprehensive suite of tools for creating, testing, and deploying applications across various channels, including mobile, web, and IoT devices. The strength of Mendix lies in its ability to facilitate collaboration between IT and business teams, enabling them to deliver superior digital experiences together. With its impressive performance and growing popularity, Mendix is definitely a platform to keep an eye on in the coming year.

HCL’s Volt MX is another contender worth mentioning, empowering businesses to create and deliver powerful applications across all digital touchpoints. Volt MX excels in speed and efficiency, allowing developers to build applications up to 60% faster than traditional methods. Advanced features like AI-driven analytics and real-time updates make Volt MX a strong choice for businesses aiming to stay ahead in 2022.

Salesforce’s Lightning Platform is also noteworthy, offering a wide range of tools and services for building and managing apps with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The platform is known for its flexibility and scalability, making it an ideal option for businesses of all sizes looking to enhance their multiexperience capabilities.

Lastly, Microsoft’s Power Apps is a low-code platform enabling businesses to quickly and easily build custom apps. Power Apps stands out with its seamless integration with other Microsoft products, allowing businesses to leverage their existing infrastructure for multiexperience applications. With its user-friendly interface and robust functionality, Power Apps is poised to make significant strides in multiexperience development in 2022.

In conclusion, as businesses continue to prioritize digital transformation, multiexperience platforms will play a crucial role in shaping the future of digital interaction. OutSystems, Mendix, Volt MX, Salesforce’s Lightning Platform, and Microsoft’s Power Apps are just a few of the platforms leading the way in this exciting frontier. As we embark on 2022, it will be fascinating to witness the evolution of these platforms and the new innovations they will bring.