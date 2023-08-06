CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Entry-Level Phones to Consider

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 6, 2023
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Entry-Level Phones to Consider

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is now live, offering a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card purchases and EMI transactions. If you’re in the market for an entry-level phone, here are seven options to consider during this sale:

1. Realme Narzo N53: This smartphone is available at a discounted price of ₹8,999, with an 18% discount. It features a 6.74-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging, and a 50MP AI triple camera setup.

2. Samsung Galaxy M13: The Samsung Galaxy M13 is selling for ₹9,649 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. It comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, an 8MP front camera for selfies, and a 50MP+5MP+2MP triple camera setup on the rear.

3. Nokia G11: The Nokia G11 can be purchased for ₹7,999 on Amazon right now. It offers a battery life of up to 3 days with a 5,050mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 50MP dual AI rear camera. It is powered by the Unisoc T606 processor.

4. Itel S23: The Itel S23 is available at ₹8,499 during the ongoing sale. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, and a 5,000mAh battery.

5. Tecno Spark 9: The Tecno Spark 9, powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and running on HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12, is selling for ₹7,099 on Amazon. It offers a 6.6-inch HD+ dot notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

6. Lava Blaze 2: The Lava Blaze 2 is available for ₹8,999 in the Great Freedom Festival sale. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery, is powered by the Unisoc T616 processor, runs on Android 12, and has a 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

7. Redmi 11 Prime: The Redmi 11 Prime is up for grabs at ₹8,999 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and features a 50MP AI triple camera setup along with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera.

These entry-level phones provide great options for those looking for affordable smartphones during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

Artificial Intelligence in Environmental Studies

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Dennis Parada Accuses FBI of Cover-up in Civil War Gold Scandal

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

The Potential Impact of Arm’s IPO on the Tech IPO Market

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Artificial Intelligence in Environmental Studies

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Dennis Parada Accuses FBI of Cover-up in Civil War Gold Scandal

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Potential Impact of Arm’s IPO on the Tech IPO Market

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring AI Accounting Data Analysis for Efficient Financial Planning

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments