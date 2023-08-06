Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Entry-Level Phones to Consider

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is now live, offering a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Card purchases and EMI transactions. If you’re in the market for an entry-level phone, here are seven options to consider during this sale:

1. Realme Narzo N53: This smartphone is available at a discounted price of ₹8,999, with an 18% discount. It features a 6.74-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging, and a 50MP AI triple camera setup.

2. Samsung Galaxy M13: The Samsung Galaxy M13 is selling for ₹9,649 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. It comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, an 8MP front camera for selfies, and a 50MP+5MP+2MP triple camera setup on the rear.

3. Nokia G11: The Nokia G11 can be purchased for ₹7,999 on Amazon right now. It offers a battery life of up to 3 days with a 5,050mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 50MP dual AI rear camera. It is powered by the Unisoc T606 processor.

4. Itel S23: The Itel S23 is available at ₹8,499 during the ongoing sale. It features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, and a 5,000mAh battery.

5. Tecno Spark 9: The Tecno Spark 9, powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset and running on HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12, is selling for ₹7,099 on Amazon. It offers a 6.6-inch HD+ dot notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

6. Lava Blaze 2: The Lava Blaze 2 is available for ₹8,999 in the Great Freedom Festival sale. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery, is powered by the Unisoc T616 processor, runs on Android 12, and has a 6.5-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

7. Redmi 11 Prime: The Redmi 11 Prime is up for grabs at ₹8,999 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and features a 50MP AI triple camera setup along with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera.

These entry-level phones provide great options for those looking for affordable smartphones during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.