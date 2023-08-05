Must-Have Apps for Your Summer Adventures

While July may have been a little grey, we’re still in for some warm days this summer. There are trips to take and barbecues to attend, and no matter who’s joining us on these outings, our smartphones surely will. So here are some apps to help you make the best of the season.

One app called What3Words has divided the Earth into 3m by 3m squares and assigned a unique three-word address to each of them. It makes sharing your location with others so much easier, especially in remote areas without street names or house numbers.

Splitwise is an expense-tracker app that takes the awkwardness out of splitting bills. It lets you create groups, track individual payments, and set up reminders to get paid back. It also includes a history of your transactions, so you can see what you owe and who owes you.

Merlin Bird ID is a helpful app for identifying birds in your area. It uses a combination of sound, vision, and location to identify birds and even guides you through the identification process step by step.

If you have trips planned, Tripcoin is a budgeting app that can help you manage your finances while traveling. You can create expense categories, track your spending in real time, and set up alerts to inform you when you are nearing your spending limit.

For stargazing enthusiasts, Night Sky is a great app that alerts you about meteor showers and auroras. It can also tell you when the international space station or Starlink satellites are flying overhead.

AllTrails is an app that helps you find and plan outdoor adventures. It has a massive database of trails for walking, biking, running, and more. You can filter routes by difficulty, length, and read reviews from other users.

Carrot Weather is a fun weather app known for its snarky humor and witty forecasts. It provides accurate weather information and can help you stay dry by alerting you before it’s about to pour.

iNaturalist is an app that uses your smartphone’s camera to identify plants and animals in your surroundings. It also includes a community forum where you can connect with other nature lovers.

If you’re traveling with your dog, BringFido is a great app that helps you find pet-friendly businesses and locations around the world. You can read reviews and ratings from other users to get an idea of what to expect.

Shazam is a music identification app that uses your smartphone’s microphone to identify songs based on their audio fingerprint.

Google Translate is a reliable translation app that allows you to translate text, voice, and images in over 100 languages.

Maps.me is a useful app for traveling, as it lets you use maps in 200 countries even when offline. It also provides turn-by-turn navigation and public transport directions.

If Europe is your destination this summer, Omio is a must-have app. It allows you to compare and book train, bus, and plane tickets. It includes price alerts, seat selection, and mobile boarding passes.

For music and comedy events, Dice is a great app that uses your location to find gigs near you. It also allows you to follow your favorite artists and venues and connect with other music lovers.

FlightAware is an app that tracks flights in real time, helping you stay on top of flight delays and cancellations. It provides live tracking data including the aircraft’s location, altitude, speed, and estimated arrival time.

RunPee is a helpful app for planning bathroom breaks during movies or performances. It provides cues for when you can safely leave without missing anything important and sets a timer to alert you when it’s time to return.

Geocaching is a worldwide treasure-hunting app that uses GPS to track your location. It’s a great way to get outdoors and explore new places.

Lastly, Wanderlog is a useful app for planning and organizing your trips. It allows you to create itineraries, keep track of your bookings and reservations, and share your travel plans with others.

These apps are sure to enhance your summer experiences and make your adventures even more enjoyable.