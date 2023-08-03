Top AI Stocks Below $5 with Potential Upside

When considering AI stocks, well-known names like Nvidia and Microsoft often come to mind. However, there are also lower-priced AI stocks that offer substantial upside potential. Here are some of the top AI stocks below $5 as of August 2023.

Veritone (VERI) is an enterprise AI stock focused on media firms. They provide solutions such as life-like avatars, speech and voice products, and metaverse-oriented services. Veritone is also exploring AI’s intersection with recruiting. While their financials may not be impressive, they have the potential to establish a significant position in the AI avatar space.

Amesite (AMST) is an intriguing AI stock that applies AI technology to course design for schools and businesses. Despite stagnant sales, Amesite is making progress in narrowing its losses and could turn around quickly. With a lean team of only 17 employees, they are striving to find a profitable business model.

SoundHound AI (SOUN) operates in the AI voice solutions sector, selling their products to industries such as automotive, TV, IoT, and customer service. Although SoundHound AI has shown impressive growth, they have also faced significant losses. The increasing backlog of products and services suggests demand but potential delivery challenges.

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) is a biotech firm leveraging AI in drug development. By using AI to accelerate the drug discovery phase, Lantern Pharma is currently testing its LP-300 compound in Phase 2 clinical trials for non-small cell lung cancer. With a positive cash balance and ongoing progress in the field, they show promise.

Verses AI (VRSSF) is developing a range of interesting AI products. Despite experiencing shrinking revenues and increasing losses, their product suite, which includes an AI personal assistant called GIA, holds potential. If they can achieve their goals, Verses AI could see significant growth.

GSI Technology (GSIT) is a chip firm that plays a crucial role in AI development. Despite its relative anonymity, GSI Technology’s stock is considered worthwhile. As they are deeply connected to the AI industry, they boast significant growth potential.

These stocks offer investors an opportunity to tap into the AI sector at a lower price point while potentially benefiting from their respective growth prospects.